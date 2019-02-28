Galway ladies maintain flying start to new league campaign

Galway 3-11

Westmeath 2-5

A stunning display of free-flowing, attacking football in the opening half saw the Galway ladies footballers secure their third Division 1 National League victory and remain top of the table alongside Donegal after proving too strong for Westmeath in Clonberne on Sunday afternoon.

A 12-point winning margin is probably a fair enough reflection on this encounter, with Westmeath improving hugely after the break when aided by the elements, though Galway will be somewhat disappointed with the amount of chances they let go abegging.

This is the time of year to be missing them however, and overall this was a hugely positive display and the fact that Galway are creating so many chances can only bode well.

The first of those opportunities came right from the throw-in and resulted in a goal for Roisin Leonard after Aine McDonagh claimed referee Mel Kenny’s hop ball before releasing midfield partner Louise Ward, who ran at the heart of the Westmeath defence, offloading to Leonard who finished excellently for a goal inside 15 seconds.

Westmeath responded almost immediately with a free straight in front of the posts from Leanne Slevin but that was to be their only score of the half, with Galway utterly dominant from there on.

