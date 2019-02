Galway Bay fm newsroom – An island off the coast of Galway has been placed on the market.

High Island, or Ardoileán, is an 80-acre island with two freshwater lakes and the ruins of a 7th-century monastery which is now a national monument and an intact stone beehive hut.

The guide price from Spencer Auctioneers for the uninhabited island – about 3km from Claddaghduff – is €1.25 million.

Between 1969 and 1998 it was owned by Irish poet, Richard Murphy and inspired many of his works.