Galway is fourth luckiest county for National Lottery wins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dublin has come out on top as the luckiest county in Ireland, when it comes to National Lottery wins over the past 12 months, with Galway coming in fourth.

Galway also had the highest lotto jackpot win of the year when a 8.5 million euro was won by a syndicate who bought their ticket at the Corrib Oil Service Station in Loughrea

Almost 30 million euro has been paid out to punters in the capital, with 49 “top tier” winners across the EuroMillions, Lotto, Daily Millions and Telly Bingo games.

Tipperary is the second luckiest county, with 19.5 million euro won by players in the county, with Cork placed third at 19.1 million.

Galway’s position as fourth luckiest saw the county win just under 15.7 million euro.

The National Lottery made 23 people millionaires this year, with more than 436 million euro in prizes won.