Galway Irish language community groups rally together against funding cuts

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Irish language community groups have held a symnolic strike in the city today to protest against funding cuts.

Groups across the country are calling on the Government to reverse the latest cuts of €820,000 announced by Foras Na Gaeilge.

They are urging Government to support the organisation, and to develop a long-term solution to Irish language funding.

These people gathered outside Aras na nGael on Dominick Street today to call for more future-proofing of Irish language groups and services

