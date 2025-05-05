  • Services

Galway involvement yields success in All-Ireland Amateur Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was success at the individual and group level at the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris following the announcement of the results last night.

At a gala event held in the McWilliam Park Hotel, the Glenamaddy Players took third overall with their play Class, and there were individual awards for director Coman Keaveney, who took the Best Presentation award and for Tina Ward, who was named best supporting actress for her role as Donna.

There was also success for Ollie Turner who was named best supporting actor for his role as Finbarr in Upstage Players’ production of The Weir. Upstage finished second overall with St Patrick’s, Westport taking the title for their production of Woman and Scarecrow.

It was also announced that the 2026 All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals will be held in Carrickmore Co Tyrone and in time-honoured tradition, the flag of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland was handed over to their representatives at the end of last night’s ceremonies.

