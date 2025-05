This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway International Arts Festival will launch its full 2025 programme later today.

Some events have been announced, such as Druid’s 50th anniversary double bill, while several Big Top gigs are already sold out.

The festival, which runs from July 14th-27th this year, enjoyed record attendances of over 400,000 people last year.

The full programme will be revealed at a reception at The King’s Head in the city from 5:30PM.