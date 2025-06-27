Galway International Arts Festival putting focus on increased accessibility

Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) is offering more accessibility initiatives than ever this year, something that’s in line with its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy, explains CEO John Crumlish.

Theatre events include open-caption performances of Luke Murphy’s play Scorched Earth on Thursday, 17 July, at 7pm, and Moonfish’s production of Why the Moon Travels on Friday, 18 July, at 6pm.

There will be ISL-interpreted performances of The Abbey Theatre’s production of Kevin Barry’s The Cave on Thursday, 24 July, at 2pm; Why The Moon Travels on Saturday, 19 July, at 1pm, and Branar’s Story of a Day – Scéal Lae (Ages 4+) on 19 July, at 3.30pm. This will also be relaxed and in a quiet room with sensory equipment.

Touch tours will include one of David Mach’s Burning Down the House in the Festival Gallery, William Street, on Thursday, 17 July, at 10 am. It’s free but must be booked – email Elena at etoniato@giaf.ie or call 087 7688206. There will be one of The Baby’s Room – the world premiere of a new immersive theatre installation by Enda Walsh, designed by Paul Fahy, on Friday, 18 July. A visually impaired tour at 10am will be followed by tour for neurodivergent people at 10.30am. Again it’s free but must be booked.

GIAF will again have an audio guide for the Festival Gallery, accessible via a QR code on the gallery wall.

This year, there will be relaxed hours in the gallery on 16 and 23 July from 11am to 1pm. These will feature dimmed lights and low sounds for people with additional sensory needs.

There will be a First Thought Talk on Autism and Talent, on Saturday, 19 July, at 10.30am. Professor Francesca Happé will be in conversation with, writer, actor and autism advocate Jody O’Neill, and artist Lorraine Tuck, whose work explores neurodiversity and family life. This will be ISL-interpreted and a quiet room will be available.

And at this year’s GIAF, the Laughter Loft will offer a family-friendly accessible comedy show in The King’s Head on Saturday, 19 July, at 11am.

Sensory backpacks will again be available to borrow for people with additional sensory needs. These include ear defenders and fidget toys and will be available at key venues and at the Festival Box Office.

The festival has also invested in updating its website to ensure that it’s accessible to all.

It has also compiled a list of venues with detailed information on accessible entrance, seats, toilets and nearby accessible parking spots. And the accessible area will continue to operate at the Big Top.

GIAF has established a travel partnership with Bus Éireann. All Bus Éireann’s city and town services (401, 402, 404, 405, 407, 409) have low-floor buses and are 100% wheelchair accessible. The wheelchair space is subject to availability. To reserve accessible transport on Bus Éireann’s commuter routes, passengers should phone 0818 294 015 at least 24 hours before travelling.

GIAF is also a member of Hidden Disabilities Ireland and the sunflower symbol will be displayed at the festival box office and volunteer hub.

This globally recognised symbol can discreetly indicate if a person has a hidden disability and might need additional support, understanding or time. Staff members will be wearing a sunflower pin or lanyard and sunflower lanyards will be available.

These initiatives reflect GIAF’s ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion, according to John Crumlish, who explains it’s being done in conjunction with the Claddagh Credit Union.

More details in the festival programme and giaf.ie/info/accessibility.