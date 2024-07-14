Galway International Arts Festival encourages attendees to leave their cars at home this July
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
The Galway International Arts Festival and its partners are asking people planning to attend this year’s festival to use public transport and active travel where possible.
The festival, that gets underway tomorrow, has made huge in-roads in terms of sustainability over the last number of years and this year is focusing on transport to and around the different venues across the city.
Research carried out by B&A at the festival last year found that while walking was the dominant mode of transport, at a rate of 43%, one in four attendees used a personal car.
In a bid to help facilitate festival attendees get out of their cars and onto public transport, GIAF and Travel Partner Bus Éireann have teamed up and are promoting bus travel as the sustainable, accessible transport option for those attending the festival.
Special bus services will be run at midnight and 1am from Galway City to Oranmore and Newcastle on Friday and Saturday the 19th and 20th of July and again on Saturday the 27th and 28th.
This is to facilitate those attending the sold out shows on those dates at the Heineken Big Top.
The festival will also continuously encourage active travel that includes cycling and walking to their varied venues while in Galway.
The Galway International Arts Festival and The University of Galway are again working together on promoting sustainability endeavours and ensuring any university venues used by the festival are operated as sustainably as possible.
The post Galway International Arts Festival encourages attendees to leave their cars at home this July appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
