Galway International Arts Festival Box Office opens this morning
The box office for the Galway International Arts Festival will open later this morning (10AM)
Staff will be on hand at the Eyre Square box office to help people book tickets and learn more about the events and exhibitions taking place.
The box office will be open weekdays from 10AM-5PM, and from July 8th, it’ll also open on Saturdays and Sundays.
Events across multiple arts genres will run from July 15th to 28th this year, with seven world premieres taking place.
It hosts a packed programme of theatre, circus, music, visual art, street art, comedy, and spectacle.
This year’s festival sees the return of the Festival Garden along with the Big Top featuring acts such as Saw Doctors, Annie Mac, Gavin James and Jess Glynne.
While Druid, Enda Walsh and Samuel Beckett are some of the big names involved in the theatre offering.
Tickets can also be bought online at giaf.ie
