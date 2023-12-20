Galway included in wind and coastal Status Yellow warning from midnight

Status yellow wind warnings have been issued for the whole country from midnight tonight until 8 tomorrow night.

They’re split in two, with one affecting the coastal areas – Clare, Kerry, Connacht and Donegal.





The second affects every other county.

Both warnings begin at midnight and expire at 8pm tomorrow.

