Galway included in wind and coastal Status Yellow warning from midnight
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Status yellow wind warnings have been issued for the whole country from midnight tonight until 8 tomorrow night.
They’re split in two, with one affecting the coastal areas – Clare, Kerry, Connacht and Donegal.
The second affects every other county.
Both warnings begin at midnight and expire at 8pm tomorrow.
