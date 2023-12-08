Galway included in Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning

Galway is included in a Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning

It applies to Connacht, Clare and Tipperary and will run from 8am to 6pm





Met Eireann is warning of strong and gusty west to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtoppping

