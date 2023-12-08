  • Services

Galway included in Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning

Galway included in Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning
Galway is included in a Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning

It applies to Connacht, Clare and Tipperary and will run from 8am to 6pm


Met Eireann is warning of strong and gusty west to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtoppping

The post Galway included in Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

