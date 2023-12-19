  • Services

Galway included in locations for pilot drug overdose training programme

Published:

Galway included in locations for pilot drug overdose training programme
Galway is one of 16 locations chosen for a pilot training programme on preventing drug overdoses.

The HSE will provide training to active drug users, and those close to them, in how to use naloxone which reverses the effects of opioids.


It follows a rise in the number of overdoses associated with nitazenes, which can be 30 times more potent than fentanyl.

The Irish Examiner reports that along with Galway, it will also be rolled out in Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Wexford, Dublin, the Midlands, Donegal and Sligo

