Galway included in a status yellow rainfall warning issued for Friday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in a status yellow rainfall warning issued for Friday

It will run in Leinster, Munster and Galway from 4pm on Friday until midnight

Met Eireann is warning to prepare for heavy rain with thundery downpours

The forecaster is warning of the potential of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

