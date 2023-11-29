Galway included in 22 counties given Status Yellow Ice Warning for tomorrow evening

Galway is included in the 22 counties given a Status Yellow ice and low temperature warning for tomorrow evening (thurs)

The alert comes into effect from 6 tomorrow evening, and remains in place until midday on Friday





Met Éireann is expecting temperatures to fall below -3 degrees, with the warning in place for all counties, except Dublin, Waterford, Wexford and Fermanagh

People are being warned that frost and ice will cause hazardous travelling conditions.

