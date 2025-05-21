Galway in top three counties for new tractor registrations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is in the top three counties for new tractor registrations.

Cork is ranked the highest so far this year with 167 units, Tipperary is next with 99 units and Galway is third with 59 units for the year-to-date.

Nationally, registrations are up by more than 50 percent when compared to this time last year.

Since January, over 1,000 new tractors, and 984 used tractors, have been registered across the country.

