Galway in top three counties for most complaints about taxi drivers

Published:

Galway in top three counties for most complaints about taxi drivers
Galway is in the top three counties when it comes to complaints about taxi drivers

Drivers refusing to accept cards made up most of the complaints


A record 1,800 complaints were made last year throughout the country

Taxi drivers are legally obliged to accept card since September 2022.

Despite this, those who refuse, make up the majority of complaints to the National Transport Authority.

In other complaints, one taxi driver was fined for refusing to take a guide dog in their car while another was hit with a 100 euro fine for smoking.

A driver who refused to take a passenger to their destination was also fined according to the Irish Independent

While one driver reclined their seat all the way back so their was no leg room for the customer.

Dublin recorded the highest amount of complaints followed by Cork Galway and Limerick.

Cavan, Roscommon and Tipperary recorded the lowest with just one complaint each

