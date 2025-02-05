  • Services

Services

Galway in top five counties for highest disposable income per person

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway in top five counties for highest disposable income per person
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is in the top five counties with the highest disposable income per person.

That’s according to CSO figures for 2023, which found that the average disposable income per person in Galway is just shy of €29,000.

That’s an increase of two percent on the previous year, when it stood at just over €26,000 per person.

People in Dublin had the highest disposable income, while Longford had the lowest.

At 32 thousand 393 , Dublin recorded the highest disposable income in the country in 2023.

That was 14 per cent higher than the national average of over 29 thousand euro and was up 1 point 3 per cent from 2022.

Cork and Limerick had the next highest figure, with both counties above 29 thousand euro.

The midlands region , Laois, Offaly Longford and Westmeath continued to have the lowest level of disposable income – with Longford the lowest at just over 22 thousand 500 euro.

According to the CSO, Dublin and Cork benefits from the presence of key economic sectors like information and communication.

While the border and midlands region remains below the national average and largely dependent on the Public Administration sector to generate wealth and employment in their respective regions.

More like this:
no_space
Eir says 9 in 10 Galway faults caused by Storm Eowyn now repaired

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhone and broadband company Eir says 9 in 10 Galway f...

no_space
Motorist caught driving at 206km/hr in Ballinasloe in latest crackdown on speeding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA motorist has been caught driving at 206km/hr in Bal...

no_space
Local TD calls for cross-community response to tackle crime in Ballinasloe.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is calling for a cross-community response ...

no_space
Hidden social benefits of chess highlighted at Galway schools tournament

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTirellan Primary School today resembled a set from th...

no_space
Further court action against status of Super Junior Ministers Galway TDs Naughton, Grealish and Canney

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople Before Profit TD Paul Murphy is seeking a high...

no_space
100 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals ar...

no_space
Headford Fine Gael councillor says area will "never forgot" how badly Government let them down in storm response

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe people of Galway will "never forget" how badly Go...

no_space
Gardaí investigating robbery at business on Seamus Quirke Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating a robbery at a business on S...

no_space
Garda appeal over teenage girl missing from city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have issued a public appeal over a teenage gir...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up