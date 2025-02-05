Galway in top five counties for highest disposable income per person

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is in the top five counties with the highest disposable income per person.

That’s according to CSO figures for 2023, which found that the average disposable income per person in Galway is just shy of €29,000.

That’s an increase of two percent on the previous year, when it stood at just over €26,000 per person.

People in Dublin had the highest disposable income, while Longford had the lowest.

At 32 thousand 393 , Dublin recorded the highest disposable income in the country in 2023.

That was 14 per cent higher than the national average of over 29 thousand euro and was up 1 point 3 per cent from 2022.

Cork and Limerick had the next highest figure, with both counties above 29 thousand euro.

The midlands region , Laois, Offaly Longford and Westmeath continued to have the lowest level of disposable income – with Longford the lowest at just over 22 thousand 500 euro.

According to the CSO, Dublin and Cork benefits from the presence of key economic sectors like information and communication.

While the border and midlands region remains below the national average and largely dependent on the Public Administration sector to generate wealth and employment in their respective regions.