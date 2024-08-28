Galway in top 5 counties with availability of homes to rent per population
Galway is in fourth place when it comes to the availability of homes to rent per population.
The report from Savills Ireland shows there are 227 homes available to rent or share across the city and county.
Meanwhile, with 697 homes available to buy, Galway came in at eleventh-best for availability per 10,000 population.
Monaghan has the least amount of homes available to rent or buy per population, while Dublin is best for renting and Leitrim is best for buying.
John Ring, Director of Research at Savills, says people want to stay close to the capital for work.
