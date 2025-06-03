  • Services

Galway in top 3 blackspots for wait times for child psychologist appointment

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has been highlighted as one of the blackspots for children waiting to see a psychologist.

New figures revealed by the Irish Independent show that where a child lives influences how fast they get an appointment.

Galway is the third worst area in the country, with 680 children waiting over a year to be seen by a psychologist.

The worst-hit area is the South Lee district in Cork city with almost 1,400 children waiting over a year, followed by Dublin West at 706.

