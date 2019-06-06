Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Outlook for farmers

The farmers’ associations of Ireland compel admiration by one outstanding fact: they have stood firmly against the efforts made to drag them into politics, and thereby destroy that essential unity in which their only hope for the future lies.

And that the future of farming is dark and uncertain no one can deny. Therefore, we hope that the shrewd, hard-headed farmers of Ireland, who have achieved great things in food production during the war, will continue to merit our admiration by giving their best in careful and earnest thought and reasoned and progressive effort in the future.

Religion and politics

The Most Rev. Dr. Gilmartin, Archbishop of Tuam, on his first Confirmation visitation to Westport since his elevation to the Archbishopric of Tuam, confirmed a large number of children in Westport Parish Church on Sunday.

Preaching after last Mass to a crowded congregation, His Grace paid a glowing tribute to the Christian Brothers, nuns and national teachers for the excellent answering of the children at the Confirmation examination on Saturday.

Dealing with priests in politics, His Grace said: “Coming to inquire into the lives of the people, I have to say in all sincerity that you have not in that district more prudent and zealous priests than you have got here in Westport. The Administrator is a man with a level head who in difficult time was able to do the right thing. We are passing through a period of unrest and turmoil, and there was political unrest and turmoil here in Westport.

“While every man, priest as well as layman, has a right to his political opinion, and the right to express it, he should not introduce any party politics into the Church or into religion. Why? Because politics are concerned with temporal matters. The aim of politics is the temporal welfare of the people, and to the end of time people will differ in politics.

This is a preview only. For the full Days Gone By from 1919, 1944, 1969 and 1994, see this week’s Tribune

