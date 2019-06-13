Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Outdoor relief lists

Mr. T. Conway, Chairman, presided at the meeting of the Loughrea Board of Guardians on Saturday.

The Local Government Board wrote acknowledging receipt of the guardians’ proposal that the lists of persons in the union who received out-door relief during the past half-year be not published.

They (Local Government Board) stated that the publication of these lists constitutes a most useful provision in securing the due administration of out-door relief, and the more publicity given the grater the opportunity afforded for ascertaining the true circumstances of the persons receiving relief.

The practice had been in operation in Ireland since 1848 and had been found efficacious in detecting improper cases, thus effecting a saving in the rate payers’ money.

Mr. Derivan: What was the reason they were not published? – Clerk: The guardians decided not to publish them. – Mr. Derivan: As it was the practice it should be kept up. – Mr. Delaney: What is the use in having the poor people’s names placarded throughout the country? No one gets out-door relief but those who are entitled to it.

Salthill bus

Following our reference to the matter in the “Tribune” last week, a discussion took place at the meeting of the Urban Council yesterday (Thursday) in connection with a proposed ‘bus service to Salthill, and it has been decided to hold a special meeting on Monday next at 8 o’clock for the purpose of considering the best means of promoting the undertaking.

Mr. M. T. Donnellan, Vice-Chairman, presided, and Mr. M. J. Crowley, speaking in reference to the proposed scheme, said it might be done by private contributions.

He suggested that as many members of the Council as could possibly or conveniently should do so should subscribe as they would like to have more members of the Council than others. – Mr. Young: Everybody in the town is talking about there being no conveyance to Salthill and back.

The Chairman said that the County Surveyor, who was over in London, said there were some ‘buses that could be bought fairly cheap. He did not know if the Urban Council could take the matter up.

Mr. Maloney: I would be opposed to have the Council take the matter up. I think the proper thing would be to have it done by private enterprise, and any man that wants to invest his money can put down his hand to do so.

