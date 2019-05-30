Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Men wanted

We learn that the Galway painters find it practically impossible at the moment to get men, and that one or two of our leading local firms of painters and decorators have had to abandon important contracts owing to this fact.

Yet we are told that there are still thousands of men who have been unable to get work since the conclusion of this war.

In England the figure runs to over a million. The resources of the local Labour Exchange have been used unsuccessfully in order to obtain painters. Surely this does not square with the facts given as to unemployment.

It cannot be that the unemployment benefit is affecting this trade where skilled craftsmen can now earn, at least in the better part of the year, a sum of £3 per week.

Strike in Gort

A large number of the I.T. and G.W.U. are out on strike. Their secretary sent notice to everybody who had a member of the union employed to pay him union wages.

In some cases, it was paid but the majority of the employers ignored it altogether. Therefore, the strike was decided upon.

The members who got their demand are working, but it is understood that a sympathetic strike will start on Monday if all the members do not get their demand.

Railway proposal

The Chief Secretary has written to the District Council intimating that the proposal to construct a railway line from Loughrea to Portumna to connect with the proposed line to Birr would receive his careful attention.

The Portumna Improvement Committee have written to the Council suggesting that a deputation from that body should meet the Chief Secretary in Portumna on the occasion of his proposed visit.

Agricultural loans

The total number of applications for loans for the purpose of agricultural implements was 3,272 of which 182 were withdrawn or refused and 78 were under consideration on the 30th September.

The number of loans approved was, therefore, 3,014 of a total of £87,412.

