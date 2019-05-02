Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Shoemaking scandal

Galway Guardians on Wednesday confessed themselves unable to offer any explanation in reply to the Local Government Board Inspector’s criticism that it cost 6s. for material alone for the repair of a single pair of inmate’s boots in the Workhouse.

Extracts from the report, made to the Local Government Board by Mr. Pack Beresford were forwarded, particular attention being directed to the observations as to the manner in which the Master’s duties had been discharged.

“The financial condition of the union is not satisfactory,” Mr. Beresford wrote.

“It is estimated that there was a balance of over £2,000 against the guardians at the close of the recent financial year.”

Turf war

An amazing story of a “drive” in which women took a leading part; of a row between the grazier and the women who were driving the stock, during which, it was alleged, the women used sticks freely on the grazier, and that he struck them with sticks; and of a police sergeant who threatened to fire his revolver if the “drive” was persisted in, was told at a special court in Tuam on Friday, before Colonel O’Sullivan, R.M., when four married women, a young smartly-dressed girl and two youths were charged with unlawful assembly and conduct calculated to lead to a breach of the peace at Ironpool, Kilconly, on the 5th of April last.

The defendants were: Margaret Curley, Margaret Philbin, Ellen Lynskey, Norah Martyn, Margaret Curley (junr), Pk. Keville, and Pk. Philbin.

They all belong to Ironpool. A warrant had been issued for the arrest of a sixth woman, named Annie Meehan, but Sergeant Bruen stated her mother informed him she was ill, and also that her brother was being buried that day, and he did not arrest her.

The defendants were arrested that morning and conveyed to Tuam in a motor van. The application of the Crown was to bind them to the peace, and they all gave bails and were released from custody.

Absolute independence

At a Sinn Féin meeting at Dunmore on Sunday appeals were made for financial support for Dáil Éireann. The meeting was addressed by Dr. Cusack, Mr. G. Nichols, solr, Mr. C. Maguire, Mr. C. J. Kennedy and Mr. P. Kennealy.

Dr. B. A. Cusack, M.P. for North Galway, said there was talk of some big measure for Ireland, but until absolute independence was achieved the Irish people would not be content.

