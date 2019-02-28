Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Farmers must organise

Mr. M. O’Farrell presided at a meeting of the Committee of Co. Galway Farmers’ Association held at Loughrea on Tuesday week when Mr. M. Egan reported that he attended the Irish Farmers Congress, which was composed of about 300 from delegates from the Irish Farmers’ Union, the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the South of Ireland Independent Farmers’ Associations, the I.A.O.S, and the Department of Agriculture.

The delegates discussed for three days famers’ grievances, and decided courses of action for their redress, such as deputations to administrative bodies and the thorough organisation into one large union of all the farmers in Ireland.

The first deputation waited on Mr. Barrie, the new Vice-President of the Department, in reference to the necessity of the Government buying the surplus oats the farmers were induced to grow last year by promises off guaranteed prices and threatened prosecutions for not complying with the increase of Tillage Orders.

Glenamaddy is motoring

Without waiting for the recommendations of the Irish Sub-Committee on Ireland’s Transport to be put into effect, the Glenamaddy and Kilkerrin shopkeepers have formed a company and undertaken to establish a modern system of transport in their district.

They have just purchased from Mr. W. P. Higgins, of Athenry, for £1,050, an up-to-date Commer motor lorry, capable of carrying four tons, and this will ply regularly for hire between the railway station and Ballygar, Glenamaddy and Kilkerrin.

This is the third lorry that Mr. Higgins has supplied within recent months, one going to Mr. Turley, of Newbridge, and the other to Mr. McAinsh, of Grief, Scotland, for the purpose of carrying timber from Mount Bellew to Woodford.

As our readers are aware, a motor service was established in Mount Bellew some time ago with success. We congratulate the shopkeepers of Glenamaddy and Kilkerrin upon their enterprise, and hope their venture will prove not alone a sound business proposition but a useful and advantageous public service for the merchants and farmers of the district.

1944

Milk for children

The County Manager invites tenders for supplies of Pure New Milk to necessitous children under five years of age in several Assistance Districts in the County Health District of Galway, from 1st April, 1944, to 31st March, 1945.

Particulars respecting the approximate quantity of milk required in each locality, and the hours and places of delivery, may be obtained from the Assistance Officer for the district. In towns or other populous centres, the daily supplies of milk must be delivered by the contractor at the homes of the recipients. In rural areas the tenders should specify where the supplies will be delivered by the contractor.

