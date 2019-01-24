Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Dock strike ends

The suggestion made by the “Connacht Tribune” last week has speedily borne good fruit.

The strike of members of the Galway Dock Labourers’ and Riverside Workers’ Union, affecting almost every industry in the city, which began on the 14th December, was amicably settled at a meeting at the Mechanics’ Institute on Sunday night.

The most glaring evil of the strike was the cessation of labour in a city whose material interests so largely depend on the daily work and industry of its citizens.

Labourers previous to the strike had 29s. per week in all branches of work in the city. But recently, as a result of an appeal to the Wages Board, the workers at Messrs Palmer’s Mills were on arbitration granted an increase of 7s., or 36s. per week.

The Urban Council offered a like increase to their men, but the offer was refused; and some members, moved by the spectacle of filthy streets and of stagnant trade, spoke strongly in favour of the temporary concession of the full demand, pending the permanent settlement by arbitration.

Bullet smashes window

At midnight on Thursday the police arrested Messrs. M.J. Hoey, Secretary, Tuam Sinn Féin Club; Michael Moran, Carramoneen, and Thomas Dunleavy, Togher, on the public street in Tuam.

Mr. Hoey resisted being searched, and on the advice of Sergeant Martin, Constable Clyne proceeded to load his rifle.

In doing so, it is stated that the rifle got accidentally discharged. The police and civilians were standing at the juncture of Dublin road and Vicar street at the time, and the bullet struck the framework on the side of a plate-glass window in the establishment of Mr. F. Keane, T.C. went through the stonework, grazed the window, which was smashed, and ricocheted off the glass across the street and pierced the light of Mr. P. Browne’s hardware shop.

1944

Recruits needed

Speaking on Monday night at the annual meeting of the Galway Branch of the Irish Red Cross Society, His Lordship the Most Rev. Dr. Browne, Bishop of Galway, said that as the danger to this country appeared in the popular estimation to diminish, there had been a lowering of interest in the emergency services and a tendency to slack off.

They had in the Galway Red Cross some small drop in the membership of both the Branch and the Divisions, but the vast Majority hold firm.

Egg prices rise

In a letter to Galway County Agricultural Committee at a meeting on Wednesday, the Department stated that the question of increased production of eggs during 1944 was under consideration and that it was intended to improve the classes of poultry both in quantity and breed with a view to developing the industry to meet the great demand for eggs which at present existed and would probably continue for long after the emergency.

During 1944, the price of eggs would be higher than in 1943 and there would be a further improvement in the price in subsequent years if the quantity marketed in 1944 was substantially greater than the sales last year.

£3,000 up in smoke

Almost two tons of tobacco, costing well over £3,000, “goes up in smoke” every year in Ballinasloe Mental Hospital, where over 1,000 ozs. per week is distributed to the patients.

A good portion of the inmates use snuff, and the Chief Clerk informed the committee at the annual meeting that if a “fair” share of tobacco was given, the expenditure would be nearer £5,000.

Tobacco in an institution like a mental home was found to be a strong incentive to getting harmony and discipline among the patients, especially those who worked on the farm.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.