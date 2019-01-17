Galway In Days Gone By

Case building

James Connolly sued Peter Kelly for £27 13s. due for work carried to defendant’s house – Mr. Hogan, solr., appeared for the plaintiff, and Mr. Mulcair defended.

Mr. Hogan said the plaintiff was a building contractor. In 1916 he contracted with the defendant to build a house for the sum of £95.

Outside the contract the plaintiff did certain work at the request of the defendant, who had since been promising payment, but so far the matter had not been settled.

Plaintiff, having given particulars of extra work carried out, stated his claim in respect of same was £22 13s. He also claimed £5 promised by the defendant on the original contract if the work was carried out expeditiously.

His Honour: I fear I cannot allow the £5.

Mr. Mulcair stated that Mr. Taylor, engineer, had recently inspected the house and certified the plaintiff was entitled to £21 over the contract price. They were prepared to pay that amount.

His Honour adjourned the case to Galway sessions for the production of receipts in respect of payments made by the plaintiff for material purchased for the defendant’s house.

Flooded with neglect

At the weekly meeting of the Galway Urban Council yesterday (Thursday) Mr. Martin Redington presided. Present: Messrs. J.S. Young, J.P.; M.J. Crowley, Mtn. Cunningham, W.J. Silke, J.J. McDonnell, Mtn. Donnellan, T.C. McDonogh, J.P.; Mtn. Moloney, and F.J. Bailey.

Mr. Silke drew attention to the flooding on Dominick-st. on the previous night, which, he said, was owing to there being now nobody to look after the condition of the streets, and the consequent choking of the drains.

The water rose after the heavy rain and flooded into some of the shops. A similar flooding of premises took place last year when the Council received a solicitor’s letter.

Something ought immediately to be done – it was impossible that such a state of things should be permitted to drag on from day to day; the streets were in a terrible state, and such flooding as of the previous night was very dangerous, and people and goods might be destroyed in their houses.

1944

Opportunity injustice

Having heard a complaint that only girls who had an intermediate certificate or a matriculation certificate could sit for an examination for entrance to the nursing profession at Galway Central Hospital, the Galway County Vocational Education Committee on Wednesday decided to ask Mr. C.I. O’Flynn , Co. Manager, if that was so and, in the event of the complaint being well founded, to protest against the “unfair discrimination” against students of vocational education schools and demand the abolition of the clause.

Pitch for South Park

A proposal is to be put before Mr. C.I. O’Flynn, County Manager, by officers of the West Galway Board of the G.A.A. for the liquidation of the interest of the Carnegie Trust in South Park and the acquisition of portion of the park for development into a G.A.A pitch.

The decision was made at the annual convention of the West Galway G.A.A. clubs in the National Club, Galway, on Saturday, after reference had been made to the cost of renting the Galway Sports Ground and the difficulty of getting the use of the Sports Ground for games in Winter.

The Convention also decided to sponsor the organisation of hurling and football leagues and minor competitions every Winter in the city in aid of the funds of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

On the proposition of Mr. P. Higgins, it was decided to present medals for juvenile hurling in the schools (under 18 league).

