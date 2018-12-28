Galway In Days Gone By

1918

Democratic duty

Commenting editorially on “Sinn Fein and the future,” the “Freeman’s Journal” on Friday stated:- “The policy and plans of Sinn Fein have now become a matter of serious importance to every Irishman, whatever may be his political views. Fr. O ‘Loughlin of Gurteen, gives an estimate of the position and a forecast of the policy.

The people, he points out, have declared for full freedom. Majority rule is the deciding factor in all democratically governed countries, and there can be no obscuring the popular demand.

Ireland will now send her chosen delegates to the Peace Conference to present her demand ‘for full freedom and independence.’

If English statesmen try to obscure the issue and if President Wilson refuses to support the demand of Ireland, “Irishmen at home and abroad will know how to deal with England’s Premiers or America’s Presidents.”

There is no disputing Father O’ Loughlin’s interpretation of the result of the recent election. In the Sinn Fein manifesto of October 12th the issue was frankly stated as he states it, without obscurity or equivocation.

‘The establishing of the Irish Republic’ by the withdrawal of the Irish representation from Westminster, the using of every means to render impotent the power of England to hold Ireland in subjection, the establishment of a constituent assembly, and by appealing to the Peace Conference, was what the electors were invited to approve.

They have, we believe, endorsed the aim and the means by a substantial majority of the representatives of Nationalist Ireland.

That being so it must be conceded that it is the duty of all democrats to recognise the principle of majority rule and to give the Sinn Fein Leaders a fair opportunity of fulfilling their promises to the people.

1943

Six cousin priests

Ordained for Chinese Mission. – The Rev. Matthew Quinn, who with other priests has been ordained in Dalgan College, Navan, for the Chinese Mission by His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr D’Alton, Bishop of Meath, is a son of Mr Patrick and Mrs. Quinn, Dublin Road, Tuam.

He is a relative of the Rev. Frank and the Rev. Peter Quinn, Newbridge, at present on the Mission in California, U.S.A.

He was educated in the Christian Brothers’ School, Tuam, and St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam, before he entered the College at Navan.

The Rev. Matthew Quinn has five cousins priests. They are the Rev. Major Peter Quinn, Chaplain in the American Army; the Rev. Frank Quinn, Mississippi; the Rev. Michael Flemming, Boston, U.S.A.; the Rev. John Tiernan, S.J., Boston, U.S.A.; the Rev. Dean Blake, Hindsford, Manchester.

He has three aunts nuns.

Turkey price hike

At the Tuam Christmas market on Saturday only a small supply of turkeys and geese were offered and birds went quickly at advanced prices.

Turkeys sold early at 2s. 3d. per lb., but late buyers had to pay 2s. 6d. Geese were 14s. each.

There was still a run on the “white” bread in shops and bakeries and all suppliers were sold out in the evening.

Orderly queue

The new Emergency Powers Order issued by the Department of Justice making queuing at ‘bus stops compulsory applies to the whole country and, therefore, includes Galway city as well as in other parts of the state where there are specially defined stops.

During the past few weeks wild scrambles for seats in ‘busses took place at Galway railway station and similar incidents are common at the Eyre Square and Salthill termini during the height of the holiday season.

The new order requires intending passengers at a ‘bus stop to behave in an orderly manner, and to comply with all directions (including a direction to form a queue) given by a garda or an official of the ‘bus company.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.