Galway In Days Gone By

1924

Sanatorium opened

In the order the Concannon grant of £500 might be secured, it had become necessary that Renmore Sanatorium – for the future to be known as The Woodlands – should be opened by Tuesday last.

Owing to the efforts put forward by Dr. B. O’Beirne, the tuberculosis medical officer, and Miss Costello, the matron, The Woodlands were declared open on that date by Dr. Boyd-Barrett, Local Government medical inspector, who congratulated the tuberculosis medical officer and the matron on the work they had done in such a short time, and declared that as a centre for the cure of consumption, the home was one of the best in Ireland.

Dr. Boyd-Barrett also congratulated Mr. M. J. Kennedy, C.S., the architect, who was present at the ceremony. Rev. Nicholas O’Fegan, P.P., Castlegar, accorded the home his blessing and hoped it would be a great factor in alleviating one of the most insidious diseases in the country.

Twenty-five beds have already been installed, and there is room for ten additional. For the present the home is conducted by the matron, one nurse and two maids, but it is hoped to appoint the full staff during July. Five patients have already been installed, and a number of other applications for beds have been received.

Pictured: Students from the Carna Comprehensive School, Connemara, on their departure for Paris for an educational tour in March 1977. Front row, from left, A. Ní Dhonncha, A. Ní CHualain, D. Ní Conchubhair, S. Ó Cualáin, M. Ní Cosgordna, G. Ní Chearrabhláin, A. Breathnach, O. Ó Faionnaile, B. Ní Thabhais, R. Ó hÉilí and B. Ó Tuama. Second row, M. Ní Ghaora, A. Ní Dhonncha, C. Ní Channa, W. Ó hÉilí, S. Ó Maolchiaráin, T. Mac Taibhis, C. Ní Chuláin, B. Breathnach, L. Ó Loideán and S. Ó Cadhain. Third row, A. Ní Cualáin, S. Ní Connaile, C. Connolly, M. Connolly, M. Ó Conghaile, G. Grealish, T. hEithir, P. O Nia, E. O’Neill, C. Ó Cualáin. Back row, R. Ó hÉilí, S. Ó Coileain, M. O Cualáin, S. de Paor, M. MacTavish, N. Cloherty, E. MacTavish, A. Ní Loideain, S. Ó Cuirrin, P. Ó Cualáin, C. MacDonncha, and S. Flatharta. It was the largest school group from the Gaeltacht to undertake such a trip at the time.