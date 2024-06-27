Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
1924
Sanatorium opened
In the order the Concannon grant of £500 might be secured, it had become necessary that Renmore Sanatorium – for the future to be known as The Woodlands – should be opened by Tuesday last.
Owing to the efforts put forward by Dr. B. O’Beirne, the tuberculosis medical officer, and Miss Costello, the matron, The Woodlands were declared open on that date by Dr. Boyd-Barrett, Local Government medical inspector, who congratulated the tuberculosis medical officer and the matron on the work they had done in such a short time, and declared that as a centre for the cure of consumption, the home was one of the best in Ireland.
Dr. Boyd-Barrett also congratulated Mr. M. J. Kennedy, C.S., the architect, who was present at the ceremony. Rev. Nicholas O’Fegan, P.P., Castlegar, accorded the home his blessing and hoped it would be a great factor in alleviating one of the most insidious diseases in the country.
Twenty-five beds have already been installed, and there is room for ten additional. For the present the home is conducted by the matron, one nurse and two maids, but it is hoped to appoint the full staff during July. Five patients have already been installed, and a number of other applications for beds have been received.
Pictured: Students from the Carna Comprehensive School, Connemara, on their departure for Paris for an educational tour in March 1977. Front row, from left, A. Ní Dhonncha, A. Ní CHualain, D. Ní Conchubhair, S. Ó Cualáin, M. Ní Cosgordna, G. Ní Chearrabhláin, A. Breathnach, O. Ó Faionnaile, B. Ní Thabhais, R. Ó hÉilí and B. Ó Tuama. Second row, M. Ní Ghaora, A. Ní Dhonncha, C. Ní Channa, W. Ó hÉilí, S. Ó Maolchiaráin, T. Mac Taibhis, C. Ní Chuláin, B. Breathnach, L. Ó Loideán and S. Ó Cadhain. Third row, A. Ní Cualáin, S. Ní Connaile, C. Connolly, M. Connolly, M. Ó Conghaile, G. Grealish, T. hEithir, P. O Nia, E. O’Neill, C. Ó Cualáin. Back row, R. Ó hÉilí, S. Ó Coileain, M. O Cualáin, S. de Paor, M. MacTavish, N. Cloherty, E. MacTavish, A. Ní Loideain, S. Ó Cuirrin, P. Ó Cualáin, C. MacDonncha, and S. Flatharta. It was the largest school group from the Gaeltacht to undertake such a trip at the time.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna
Over 300 residents gathered in Portumna Town Hall last night for an information session on plans ...
Enter a bygone era in Krakow
With the temperatures already soaring at seaside hotspots this summer, there will be some who pre...
Little inside knowledge is a good and dangerous thing
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It was a normal news day way back in 1997 when the call c...
Irish talent in spotlight at annual Film Fleadh
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Buy tickets.” That was the plea from the Galway Film Fleadh’s Direc...
A little plea from the heart just just ‘to keep it down a little bit’
Country Living with Francis Farragher If you look up the definition of the word curmudgeon in ...
House with history attached on Maunsells Road, Galway
The location is one of the most desirable in the city and the history of this unique family home ...
Galway rout Laois to set-up a quarter-final with Dublin
Galway 7-22 Laois 1-5 By Darren Kelly in Duggan Park In glorious hot sunshine on Sunday,...
Galway athletes set sights on National Championships
This weekend sees the highlight of the domestic athletics calendar take place, with the two-day N...
Galway United return from mid-season break with daunting trip to league leaders
Galway United return to action this Friday after the midseason break with the toughest of tests i...