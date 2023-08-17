Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
Author: Stephen Corrigan
Mansion’s new use
Garbally Court, the family seat of the Clancarty family, has been acquired by the Governing Body of St. Joseph’s College as the new Diocesan College for Clonfert.
The stately main buildings cover more than half an acre and stand in the midst of a picturesque demesne of some 250 acres of richly wooded land.
At a cost of £10,000 the premises have been overhauled and equipped as a modern college. New heating, electric lighting and sanitary systems have been installed. The school premises proper, which are situated about 100 yards from the main residential buildings, consist of study hall, class rooms and recreation hall.
The college has a highly distinguished teaching staff and holds a unique record of successes in various public examinations during the past few years.
In its palatial new home, the college is certain to establish many new records and, in a few years, may well become one of the country’s greatest educational institutions.
