Galway In Days Gone By

1924

Fishermen’s reps

Connemara was well represented at the conference of fishermen held in Dublin on Wednesday, when it was determined to add yet another to the numerous associations we already have in Ireland.

Organisation for industrial and progressive purposes is a healthy sign. Everyone will welcome the N.F.A. and wish it success. Indeed, no other body in the country has displayed such remarkable patience as our deep-sea fishermen.

Father White did not overstate the case, when he pointed out that they would die out as units in an important industry if something was not done to save them within the next twelve months.

The deep-sea fishermen of our coasts are already on the verge of starvation and are reduced to eking out an existence on the miserable little farms that they own.

No real progress can, however, be made in the industry until deep-sea fishing is undertaken on a very much larger scale.

This can only be achieved by the formation of fishing companies, or by assistance from the Government. Meanwhile, the minor problems of quick transport and better markets can be tackled immediately by the new organisation. It is also possible that its inspiration and energy may lead to the formation of companies that may be able to compete with the pirates that so persistently and audaciously rob our fishing grounds.

