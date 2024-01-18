  • Services

Galway In Days Gone By

Galway In Days Gone By
1924

Tubridy reappointed

At the monthly meeting of the committee of Galway Central Hospital on Saturday, the Very Rev. Dean Hynes, chairman, presiding, there was only one application for the position of dispensary medical officer of Lettermore, namely, from Dr. Tubridy, the former medical officer for the district.

The secretary (Mr. Gallagher) said that before advertising the position he sent a copy of the advertisement to the L.G. Department, pointing out that the sum of £50 for travelling expenses included in the salary was fixed under the scale adopted some time ago by the Board of Health.

He had a reply stating that the Ministry would raise no objection to the issue of the advertisement. He also sent a letter to each dispensary doctor, according to the arrangement made by the Board of Health when a dispensary becomes vacant, asking whether they wished to apply for the position.

He had several replies, some of them being of a very sarcastic nature, but all of them intimating that the doctors would not apply for the position. Dr. Tubridy attended that morning at 11 o’clock and was examined in the Irish language by Canon MacAlinney, who reported that Dr. Tubridy was a native Irish speaker.

Mr. Con. Kennedy proposed the appointment of Dr. Tubridy. He said he opposed the appointment on the last occasion, but he did not know the circumstances of the case. Since then, he had heard great accounts of Dr. Tubridy. The doctor was particularly kind to the poor.

Pictured: Putting the finishing touches to a hurl in Woodford on January 6, 1971.

