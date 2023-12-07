Galway In Days Gone By

1923

Danger to cyclists

At the meeting of the Galway Urban Council on Thursday, Mr. M. J. Cooke, vice-chairman, presiding, the town steward reported on the work of road repair carried out on a number of city streets since the last meeting.

Mr. Lee said that in spite of the instructions which the town steward received to have gravel put amongst the stones to give them a hold, the stones were thrown in the most indiscriminate fashion about the street to the danger of cyclists and others.

In Dominick-st., for instance, the stones were scattered all over the road. The condition of the road was disgraceful.

Mr. Curran said a man with a horse and cart would fill the potholes in one day.

The chairman said Mr. Molloy was not responsible. It was the borough surveyor who had control in this matter.

Mr. Binns, borough surveyor: We were rolling the streets in the regular way and the board made an order to only do patching, and that is all that we are doing now.

Mr. Lee: But you are not patching properly? Why not do the work right if it is to be done at all?

