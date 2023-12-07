Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
1923
Danger to cyclists
At the meeting of the Galway Urban Council on Thursday, Mr. M. J. Cooke, vice-chairman, presiding, the town steward reported on the work of road repair carried out on a number of city streets since the last meeting.
Mr. Lee said that in spite of the instructions which the town steward received to have gravel put amongst the stones to give them a hold, the stones were thrown in the most indiscriminate fashion about the street to the danger of cyclists and others.
In Dominick-st., for instance, the stones were scattered all over the road. The condition of the road was disgraceful.
Mr. Curran said a man with a horse and cart would fill the potholes in one day.
The chairman said Mr. Molloy was not responsible. It was the borough surveyor who had control in this matter.
Mr. Binns, borough surveyor: We were rolling the streets in the regular way and the board made an order to only do patching, and that is all that we are doing now.
Mr. Lee: But you are not patching properly? Why not do the work right if it is to be done at all?
Pictured: The late Patsy Lydon taking his Christmas tree from Annaghvaan to his home on Inis Treabhair Island near Lettermore in December 1991.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village. Councillor Jim...
County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects
Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund. It’ll support commu...
Clio back with bold new look
There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is availabl...
Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara One of the last awards nights of the year to...
Two-bed apartment in student village
Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a second floor two-bed apartment in the Cúirt na Rásaí...
Caution urged on farm income forecasts
A GALWAY dairy farmer and IFA representative has sounded a note of caution on projected income fi...
Confidence always shaken when Government is stirred
World of Politics with Harry McGee No confidence motions are part and parcel of parliamentary ...
Brave Shamrocks bow out to more experienced rivals
Clanmaurice 1-12 Shamrocks 2-5 SHAMROCKS were denied the opportunity to play in Croke Park ...
Galway company’s big win at HealthTech Innovation Awards
A thriving Galway health company took the top prize at the National HealthTech Innovation Awards ...