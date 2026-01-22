Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
1926
Taking flight
As forecasted in ‘The Connacht Sentinel’ some time ago, the flight form Galway to America is to be undertaken by Free State pilots this year.
A giant three-engined British aeroplane, carrying two pilots and an expert navigator, belonging to the Free State Air Force, is to ascent from the Galway coast one day in July in an attempt to fly non-stop to Newfoundland.
Plans for this trans-Atlantic attempt are now rapidly taking shape. The technical advisers off the Free State Government, in collaboration with the Master of Semphill, the well-known British cross-country flyer, who was recently in Dublin, have chosen July for the attempt because in that month, the head winds that oppose any flight westwards across the ocean are least powerful.
Negotiations are now proceeding with several British aircraft firms for a suitable machine, which, the experts state, should be driven by three air-cooled engines.
The cruising speed of the plan, it is calculated, will be from 85 to 90 miles an hour, and, allowing for a headwind of moderate strength, the machine should alight at St. John’s Newfoundland, about 24 hours after departure. The distance is about 1,900 miles. The start will be made from Clifden, on the coast, famous in aeronautical history as the spot where Alcock and Brown, the British aviators, landed in 1919, having flown eastward across the Atlantic from newfoundland in 16 hours.
1951
Bogs hold the key
The shadow of the national fuel crisis is upon us and if we are to emerge from the shadow, the most energetic action will have to be taken by every person in a position to make a contribution to the production of fuel.
The County Officers were given their instructions here yesterday by Mr. Norton and Mr. Keyes on behalf of the Government to go ahead with all possible energy to provide enough turf in every county to meet their own needs.
When that task fell on the County Councils during the recent war, a peak quantity off 611,000 tons of turf was produced in 1945 and Galway, to its very great credit, led the list with almost one-sixth of the total quantity.
That was a great tribute to the work of the Co. Manager and the Co. Engineer and their staffs as well as to the men who turned out on the bogs. They are being asked to do it again but in slightly different form.
Pictured: The cast of Renmore Pantomime’s Snow White in 1988.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Major drugs bust at Galway multinational
A SECOND major discovery of illegal drugs has been made at the premises of a multinational compan...
Loughrea can hold their heads up high but no guarantee of more glory ahead
Inside Track with John McIntyre IN the spring of 2025, Loughrea would only have been dreaming ...
A good farming year reflected in tractor sales across country
A GENERALLY positive financial year in farming has been reflected in the sale of new tractors aro...
Faetooth’s doom metal with hypnotic heartbeat
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Los Angeles three-piece Faetooth are often associated with the...
Tonnta celebrating arts and Irish in Galway
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Singer-songwriter Imelda May and the groundbreaking bilingual produ...
Greenland is the red line on Trump’s plan for domination
World of Politics with Harry McGee I remember years ago reading a wonderful travel piece on Gr...
Simon report finds pensioners retiring into homelessness
The numbers of older people ‘retiring into homelessness’ has skyrocketed by 500% in the West of I...
Galway get a timely lift with penalty strokes win over Dublin
Galway 1-16 Dublin 2-13 (Galway win 2-1 on penalties) By Paul Keane at Parnell Park D...
To snooze or not to snooze that is the question we face
Country Living with Francis Farragher I’VE read pieces in my time about how people feel anxiou...