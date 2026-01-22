  • Services

Services

Galway In Days Gone By

Published:

Galway In Days Gone By
Share story:

1926

Taking flight

As forecasted in ‘The Connacht Sentinel’ some time ago, the flight form Galway to America is to be undertaken by Free State pilots this year.

A giant three-engined British aeroplane, carrying two pilots and an expert navigator, belonging to the Free State Air Force, is to ascent from the Galway coast one day in July in an attempt to fly non-stop to Newfoundland.

Plans for this trans-Atlantic attempt are now rapidly taking shape. The technical advisers off the Free State Government, in collaboration with the Master of Semphill, the well-known British cross-country flyer, who was recently in Dublin, have chosen July for the attempt because in that month, the head winds that oppose any flight westwards across the ocean are least powerful.

Negotiations are now proceeding with several British aircraft firms for a suitable machine, which, the experts state, should be driven by three air-cooled engines.

The cruising speed of the plan, it is calculated, will be from 85 to 90 miles an hour, and, allowing for a headwind of moderate strength, the machine should alight at St. John’s Newfoundland, about 24 hours after departure. The distance is about 1,900 miles. The start will be made from Clifden, on the coast, famous in aeronautical history as the spot where Alcock and Brown, the British aviators, landed in 1919, having flown eastward across the Atlantic from newfoundland in 16 hours.

1951

Bogs hold the key 

The shadow of the national fuel crisis is upon us and if we are to emerge from the shadow, the most energetic action will have to be taken by every person in a position to make a contribution to the production of fuel.

The County Officers were given their instructions here yesterday by Mr. Norton and Mr. Keyes on behalf of the Government to go ahead with all possible energy to provide enough turf in every county to meet their own needs.

When that task fell on the County Councils during the recent war, a peak quantity off 611,000 tons of turf was produced in 1945 and Galway, to its very great credit, led the list with almost one-sixth of the total quantity.

That was a great tribute to the work of the Co. Manager and the Co. Engineer and their staffs as well as to the men who turned out on the bogs. They are being asked to do it again but in slightly different form.

Pictured: The cast of Renmore Pantomime’s Snow White in 1988.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Major drugs bust at Galway multinational

A SECOND major discovery of illegal drugs has been made at the premises of a multinational compan...

no_space
Loughrea can hold their heads up high but no guarantee of more glory ahead

Inside Track with John McIntyre IN the spring of 2025, Loughrea would only have been dreaming ...

no_space
A good farming year reflected in tractor sales across country

A GENERALLY positive financial year in farming has been reflected in the sale of new tractors aro...

no_space
Faetooth’s doom metal with hypnotic heartbeat

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Los Angeles three-piece Faetooth are often associated with the...

no_space
Tonnta celebrating arts and Irish in Galway

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Singer-songwriter Imelda May and the groundbreaking bilingual produ...

no_space
Greenland is the red line on Trump’s plan for domination

World of Politics with Harry McGee I remember years ago reading a wonderful travel piece on Gr...

no_space
Simon report finds pensioners retiring into homelessness

The numbers of older people ‘retiring into homelessness’ has skyrocketed by 500% in the West of I...

no_space
Galway get a timely lift with penalty strokes win over Dublin

Galway 1-16 Dublin 2-13 (Galway win 2-1 on penalties) By Paul Keane at Parnell Park D...

no_space
To snooze or not to snooze that is the question we face

Country Living with Francis Farragher I’VE read pieces in my time about how people feel anxiou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up