Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
1925
Blaze of colour
In the opinion of visitors and residents, the merchants and traders of Galway have achieved a record in window decoration this Christmas. Bright and powerful lights illuminate the windows at night; and there is the keenest rivalry to secure the votes of readers of the “Connacht Tribune” for the best-dressed and most attractive window.
The Better Business campaign of the “Connacht Tribune” has succeeded beyond expectations, for it is due to the Ballot Prize Competition for the best-dressed shops that the new stimulus has been given to enterprise.
“The streets of Galway,” said a well-known citizen, “afford one real pleasure to walk through at night. The shop windows remind one of those in the heart of a great city. They never looked brighter or better, and it is a pity that the Urban Council would not cooperate with the traders by providing some powerful arc lamps along the main street. Street lighting does not detract in the lightest from the shop windows, although some people who are unfamiliar with the lighting schemes in the great cities are inclined to think that it does. Paris is, I suppose, the best-lighted city in the world; yet the almost daylight of the streets does not in the least detract from the brilliance of the shops and cafés at night.”
1950
New use for old shawls
Both the Shawl of Galway Grey and the Ould Plaid Shawl are on their way out. Demand for grey shawls, plaid shawls, black shawls, brown shawls – all kinds of shawls – was never so heavy in Galway shops as it has been of late weens, but their days seem to be numbered as far as street wear is concerned.
This article of wearing apparel that has inspired poets like Francis A. Fahy is now being converted to another use in these days when blankets, when procurable at all, appear at prices beyond the means of many.
When the price of blankets went rocketing, demand for rugs increased and when rugs became scarce as well as dear, many saw the shawl as a good substitute for the orthodox bed covering. Now quite a good many shawls are deputising as blankets.
There is a possibility that the patchwork quilt may come back into favour again. Good quality quilts sold in the shops are now fetching up to £13 13s. and that seems to be a very good reason for the return to the patchwork article which served many homes well in the past.
Pictured: Pupils from Scoil Chaitríona, Renmore, singing at a ceremony for the lighting of the Galway Regional Hospital Christmas tree at UCHG in December 2003.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Work-mates intervene in domestic abuse cases
MORE women are being referred to domestic abuse services by work colleagues than ever before – th...
Galway set for busy year on the industrial front
Employment in IDA Ireland-supported companies in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon reached more than 31,...
World Rowing Champion gets huge welcome home
Two thousand years ago, the Wise Men also brought frankincense and myrrh – but Christmas in Moycu...
Solar farm protest billboards ripped down
A GARDA investigation has been launched into the vandalising and removal of anti-solar farm signs...
Special tours as Music Network marks its 40th
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Music Network, the organisation that promotes national tours of top...
Titans take the spoils in a tight derby tie with Maree
THE headline basketball fixture of the Christmas period came in the University of Galway Sports A...
Free programme aimed at returned Irish emigrants or those hoping to return soon
A trio of Galway success stories have thrown their weight behind Back for Business, the free gove...
Lancaster still to work magic as Connacht stumble again!
Connacht 24 Ulster 29 By JOHN FALLON AT DEXCOM STADIUM HEAD Coach Stuart Lancaster says ...
Artists gather for collective show with a different vision
Still, We Gather, an exhibition running at the city’s Galway Arts Centre until February 8, is a g...