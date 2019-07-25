Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Scandalous profiteering

Loughrea Town Commissioners had an illuminating discussion at last meeting on the prices of coal and butter in county towns.

A letter was received from the Fuel Controller stating that it was the duty of the board as local authority to consult the local merchants, and get from them particulars of the sources of their supplies and the expenses which go to make up their prices in order to arrive at reasonable figures.

They should therefore ascertain from what port the district was supplied, and if from Dublin the prices should be fixed.

Shot on eve of wedding

A respectable farmer named Peter Fahy, Caherkilleen, Athenry, was fired at by some unknown party and wounded on the legs on returning to his home on Monday night.

Mr Fahy, who was to have been married on the following day, spent the evening at the residence of his fiancée, who resides near Loughrea. On inquiries it was ascertained that his injuries are not serious.

His marriage took place on Wednesday.

Bidding farewell

Miss May Dowie, who is attached to Lady Dudley’s nursing staff and has been stationed at Recess for some years, was the recipient of a dressing case and solid silver mirror from the people and also from the staff of the Midland Railway Hotel, on the occasion of her transfer to Roundstone.

Clifden Marathon

A correspondent writes: On Saturday (Peace Day) a four-mile race came off at the Marconi Station over a cinder path encircling the station.

The competitors were Lt. Ainsworth, officer in charge of the military at the Marconi Staion, and Mr. T. Keane, Engineering Department, Marconi Station, for a stake of £5 a side.

There was some brisk betting, commencing at 5 to 1 on Lt. Ainsworth in small money. At flag fall, the confidence of the military in their champion oozed out like Bob Acro’s valour.

Evens were the best terms that could be got by the followers of Mr. Keane. In the first two miles it looked like either man’s win. In the third mile Keane drew away from his man.

In the rest of the race Keane had everything his own way and won as he pleased by a furlong.

