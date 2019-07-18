Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Roads in good shape

The quarterly meeting of the Clifden District Council was held on Wednesday. Mr. E. J. King, J.P., Co.C., Chairman, in the chair.

The County Surveyor reported that all the roads in the district under the direct labour scheme were well maintained during the quarter, and the supply of winter material was making good progress.

Mr. P. H. Conroy referred to the flooding of the road near Kylemore iron bridge, and the Co. Surveyor stated that he was in communication with the owners with reference to the deepening of the river.

With reference to the unexpended balance on the Carna-Recess road, the Co. Surveyor stated that this money was now available for expenditure and that he had suggested a scheme to the Council at their previous meeting and he would be glad to have their views on the matter.

Chairman: I think it would be most unwise to spend this money on a road on which there is not much traffic. This money, I understand, I s earmarked for the Clifden district as we contributed half the cost for the Carna Road. There are several other urgent works. For instance, the Cleggan road, and the road to the Marconi Station, and you all know the cast amount of traffic that is on these roads.

In the Brit’s court

I am convinced that the Irish question cannot be further advanced by prolonged discussion. The subject has literally been “talked out”, and it is clear to all who care to see that irreparable mischief may be done by retaining the open sore on the very threshold of the centre of the British Empire.

That the time for prompt and courageous and clear-visioned action has come is agreed by all men of good-will who are eager to see this thorny problem removed from the path.

Therefore, the next move lies with British Statesmanship. Should the politicians have to confess defeat after the coming attempt at settlement, British democracy can have no further use for them, for they will have failed to fulfil that it expects and they will have struck a reeling blow at British prestige in the eyes of America and the world.

Stunned by lightening

On last Friday week there was severe lightening in parts of Moycullen. Portion of a field in Ballinahallin was torn up, and two boys were stunned for some time by a flash. Heavy rain fell.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.