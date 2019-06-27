Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Speeding scandal

The speed at which motors are driven through Galway is nothing short of a grave scandal. The military are the worst offenders in this respect, even when the streets are crowded, their wagons being driven at an “unnecessary speed”.

Two accidents, which might have been attended with serious consequences, occurred this week. On Monday, Mr. M. McGetterick, while cycling to the railway station, was knocked down by a military motor wagon at the junction of Abbeygate-st. and Main-st.

Mr. McGetterick fortunately escaped with slight injuries, but his bicycle was badly damaged. On the afternoon of the same day a little boy named Joseph Elwood, Cross-st., was struck by a military wagon in Middle-st., necessitating his removal to the hospital.

It’s almost a miracle that there are not more accidents on the streets, having regard to the careless traffic and the consistent lack of vigilance on the part of drivers of all classes of vehicles.

Unfair practice

The Chairman, Mr. Martin McDonogh, presided presided on Thursday at the Urban Council meeting, the other members present being: Messrs J. S. Young, M. Moloney, M. Cunningham, Martin Redington, Martin Finan, P. O’Brien, and M. J. Crowley.

Arising out of the reading of the minutes, the Chairman remarked that until the Council built some houses it would be very unfair to turn anybody out of a house. – An opinion with which the meeting concurred.

War fund

Lady Clonbrock, President, presided at the fourth annual meeting of the County Galway War Fund Committee held in the Town Hall at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and in thanking the members for her re-election, remarked that for the future they would be, bot a war, but a peace committee.

She gave some remarkable figures of the work done by the county towards alleviating the sufferings of those who fought in the war during the past five years.

