Galway IFA seek to fill vacancies across five agricultural sectors

IFA branches across the county have been invited to consider nominations for a number of commodity representation positions in Galway.

Five vacancies in the commodities committee now await to be filled, mostly due to the fact that the incumbents have completed their full four year stint in the positions.

Branches have been asked to consider nominations for the vacancies in the Dairy; Environmental and Rural Affairs; Farm Business; Potato; and Sheep committees.

Noel Murphy, Ballymacward (Dairy); Henry Walsh, Oranmore (Environmental and Rural Affairs); John Stephens, Corofin (Potato); and David Harney, Ahascragh (Sheep) have all completed their maximum six-year terms [3 x2 consecutive years] while Deirde Mongan, Kinvara (Farm Business) is not standing this time around.

Galway-Mayo IFA Regional Executive Roy O’Brien told the Farming Tribune that all branches across the county had been written to last week and supplied with nomination forms for the different positions.

He said that nominations should be completed following a branch meeting and returned to the County Secretary [Rosemary McDonagh], IFA Office, Athenry, no later than 12 noon Monday, December 9.

Elections for positions – if necessary – will take place at the County Executive meeting due to be held in the Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, on Thursday, December 12.

“We would encouraging branches to consider nominations from any of their members who may be interested in filling any of those positions.

“The commodity representatives for the county play an important role in policy direction and in highlighting issues of importance across a range of farming enterprises,” Roy O’Brien told the Farming Tribune.

The seven IFA Commodity Representatives whose maximum terms are not up are: Maura Canning, Mullagh (Animal Health); Anne Mitchell, Menlough (Farm Family); Pat Lyons, Looscaune-Woodford (Farm Forestry); Mervyn Cooke, Aughrim (Grain); Patrick O’Rourke, Ballinakill (Hill Farming); Michael Havery, Clonberne (Livestock); and PJ Conroy, Looscaune-Woodford (Rural Development).

Pictured: Roy O’Brien: Encouraging nominations.