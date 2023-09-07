Galway IFA rep highlights severity of nitrate limits at picket line at Department of Agriculture

Galway bay fm newsroom – A Galway IFA representative is highlighting the serious implications the changes to nitrate limits will have on farmers.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has boycotted a meeting at the Department of Agriculture and members have formed a picket outside the building.

However, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association decided to proceed with the meeting, and passed the picket.

The change to nitrogen limits means some 3 thousand farmers will have to reduce their herd numbers, unless they rent or buy additional land.

Galway IFA rep John Finn says farmers should have been consulted on the changes, considering the impact they’ll have: