The chair of the Galway IFA says dog attacks on livestock is an ongoing and serious problem.

Stephen Canavan says while it might once have been certain times of the year, it’s now becoming a daily issue.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It comes as the IFA has launched it’s “No Dogs Allowed” campaign, calling for greater responsibility from owners, and greater enforcement from authorities.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway chair Stephen Canavan said some dog owners don’t seem to know what their dogs are up to.

The post Galway IFA chair says dog attacks on livestock ongoing and serious problem appeared first on Galway Bay FM.