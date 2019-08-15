Galway hurlers stand on brink of first All-Ireland minor three-in-a-row

IT won’t carry the same weight in the eyes of many as it has done in the past, but it’s another big All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday for Galway as Brian Hanley’s minor side get set to take on Kilkenny in search of an historic three in-a-row in Croke Park (throw-in 1pm).

In this the second year since the change in age grade from U-18 to U-17 at minor level, Galway aim to continue their unbeaten run which dates back to their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary back in 2016.

To do so, they will have to overcome familiar opposition in the shape of Richie Mulrooney’s young Cats side, who welcomed Galway into this year’s championship in the All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin, a game which Galway won 3-16 to 2-16 despite a heroic Kilkenny fightback.

Since then, Galway have beaten both Clare and Wexford, while Kilkenny easily disposed of the challenge of Limerick to set-up a revenge mission against the Tribesboys, and Mulrooney will no doubt have his side gunning to ensure there is no repeat result when these two come face-to-face on Sunday.

Much of the talk in the lead-up to the game this side of the Shannon has surrounded the availability of captain Ian McGlynn, who was red carded in the semi-final win against Wexford and Loughrea full-forward Shane Morgan, who was carted off the field in that game’s dying embers.

Thankfully, McGlynn quite rightly had his red card rescinded last Thursday at a disciplinary hearing and the news on Morgan is positive too, though he will have to come through a couple of fitness tests to confirm his availability for Sunday’s clash.

See full preview in Tribune Sport.