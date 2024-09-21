Galway hurlers best – with smaller ball!

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Galway’s hurlers from bygone days proved they’ve lost none of their skill with an even smaller ball when they regained their grip on the old hurlers’ inter-county golf trophy with an outstanding performance last week at Thurles Golf Club.
The Galway players, many of whom had hurled with distinction in the past at another famous sporting theatre in Thurles, showed excellent form on the day and came away with a one-point winning margin over Tipperary with Limerick further back in third position.
The competition dates back to the mid-seventies and over the years has helped to keep former county players in touch where old friendships and rivalries are renewed as all former players have retained their competitive edge and will to win.
Above all this annual event keeps the friendships forged on the playing fields very much alive. The day was rounded off with a meal, prize giving and banter. All players are eagerly looking ahead to next year and defending their crown.
Pictured: Galway’s former hurlers after their triumph in Thurles (from left) Jimmy Connolly, Andy Kenny, Luke Glynn, Peadar Ryan (at back), Noel Lane, Martin O’Shea, Sean Silke, Tommy Grogan, Steve Mahon, Frank Larkin, Seamus Shinners, Joe Kelly, Tom Lucas, Andy Fenton (at back), Vincent Mullins and Peter Murphy.
