Galway housing estate left in dark because of ‘actions of a few’
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Streetlights in a Galway city estate have been disabled for more than a year – because occupants of caravans had illegally accessed the lights to use as a power source.
Residents of Fána Glas in Ballybane are facing into a second winter without streetlights and Galway City Council has provided no light at the end of the tunnel.
Councillor Helen Ogbu (Lab) sought an update on when the streetlights would be turned back on. At this week’s City East local area committee meeting, she said she had been inundated with requests from residents asking about the lights.
This was a safety matter and people were worried about children walking to and from school in the dark, she said
Cyril Mitchell, a Council engineer, said it was a “complex issue”, and one that required a multi-agency response, including several departments within City Hall.
Mr Mitchell confirmed that there was an issue with the unauthorised accessing of power from the streetlights by occupants of caravans that were camped there. This was “illegal and dangerous”, he told the meeting, and that was why the lights were cut off last year.
Councillor Ogbu was not satisfied with the response, which did not include any update on the Council’s solution.
She said this coming winter would be the second in a row that residents of Faána Glas would be left in the dark – and it was not fair.
Councillor Ogbu had flagged this issue in July and at this week’s meeting she said the Council was no closer to a solution.
She said all residents were suffering due to the actions of a few.
Councillor Ogbu said the problem needed to be treated with urgency and prioritised, “for the safety and wellbeing of local residents”.
Pictured: Councillor Helen Ogbu. Not satisfied with the Council’s response, which had no update on a solution.
