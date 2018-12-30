Galway house prices show signs of stabilising in Q4 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures have suggested that house prices across Galway are beginning to stabilise.

The latest report from property website Daft.ie for the 4th quarter reveals just marginal changes between October and December.

The average asking price of a home in the county fell from around €200 thousand to €198 thousand – a decrease of less than one percent.

Meanwhile, the average city home now costs almost €291 thousand – compared to a figure of over €288 thousand recorded in the third quarter.

That’s a slight increase of less than one percent.

However, while prices now seem to be stabilising, the cost of a home in Galway is currently still around seven percent higher than this time last year.

That’s higher than the national average of a 5.5 percent increase throughout 2018.

