  • Services

Services

Galway house prices rising faster than national average

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway house prices rising faster than national average
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

House prices in both Galway city and county are rising faster than national average.

The Daft.ie Quarter One report for 2025 found house prices are 13 percent higher compared to the first three months of 2024.

The average price of a home in Galway City is now 409 thousand euro, while it’s 297 thousand in the County.

Nationally, house price inflation has reached an 8 year high, with the average price now 346 thousand euro.

Author of the report Economist Ronan Lyons says the rising inflation is down to a lack of supply.

More like this:
no_space
Imirce archive of Irish emigrants’ letters supported by Carnegie Corporation of New York

An archive of letters and memoirs – painting a personal and intimate picture of the reality of li...

no_space
Traffic control hits a bump in the road

Councillors offering to pay for speed bumps on public roads out of their discretionary funding wo...

no_space
Galway nurse’s new role

Roscommon University Hospital has announced the appointment of Co Galway native Sarah Daly to the...

no_space
Residents of Wellpark Grove in the city transform local laneway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe residents of Wellpark Grove in the city have tran...

no_space
Galway's newest Councillor Michael Regan says revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA familiar face has returned to Galway County Council...

no_space
Submission raises environmental concerns over planned aquatic centre in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA detailed submission has raised a litany of environm...

no_space
Michael Regan takes his seat on Galway County Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA familiar face has returned to Galway County Council...

no_space
Planning application to be lodged for long-awaited footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planning application is to be lodged in the coming ...

no_space
Half a million euro lotto ticket bought in Concannon's Ahascragh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA half a million euro lotto ticket has been sold in C...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up