Galway house prices rising faster than national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

House prices in both Galway city and county are rising faster than national average.

The Daft.ie Quarter One report for 2025 found house prices are 13 percent higher compared to the first three months of 2024.

The average price of a home in Galway City is now 409 thousand euro, while it’s 297 thousand in the County.

Nationally, house price inflation has reached an 8 year high, with the average price now 346 thousand euro.

Author of the report Economist Ronan Lyons says the rising inflation is down to a lack of supply.