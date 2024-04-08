Galway house prices rise by €10,000 compared to 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The latest MyHome.ie report shows that property prices in Galway are around €10,000 more expensive than this time last year.
Meanwhile, there were 599 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Quarter 1 2024 – a decrease of 16% since the start of the year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Nationally, asking prices for homes rose by 6.5 percent last year, with properties selling at 5 percent over the advertised price.
Chief Economist at Bank of Ireland Connall MacCoille says there’s still a shortage of supply, which is why homes are selling for above their asking price.
The post Galway house prices rise by €10,000 compared to 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Engineering surveys to be carried out for high speed broadband on Aran Islands
Engineering surveys are to carried out in the coming weeks to provide high speed broadband on the...
Irish Rail prepares planning application for major upgrade at Oranmore station
Irish Rail will lodge a planning application for a second platform and one kilometre ‘passing loo...
Galway Rape Crisis Centre launches major drive to fund new home
The Galway Rape Crisis Centre has just launched a massive fundraiser to helps with the cost of th...
Canning is new poster boy for lifesaving defibrillators
A Galway County Councillor is hoping that spending his poster fund on defibrillators will give hi...
Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released
The funeral arrangements for the man who died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in...
Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc
Due to weather conditions, this evening’s “Scéal na Gaillimhe” event will now b...
Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.
Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Conn...
Galway Hospice community nurse among the heroes to feature in new TG4 series
One of the dedicated palliative nursing team at Galway Hospice has been thrust into the limelight...
Hospital expects to start admitting patients to new ward in September
Portiuncula University Hospital is expecting to start treating inpatients at its new 50-ward bloc...