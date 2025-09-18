  • Services

Galway hotels get Belfast sister!

Three of Galway’s top hotels now have a sister facility in north of the border after Moxy Belfast City officially opened its doors this month.

It is owned and operated by MHL Hotel Collection whose Galway properties include the Galmont Hotel & Spa, Harbour Hotel and Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate.

The hotel located on Clarence Street West, is the first Moxy Hotel in Northern Ireland. Moxy Hotels, the playful experiential hotel brand, are part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands.

MHL Hotel Collection purchased the property in September 2024; and following an investment of £8 million, it has been completely redesigned and remodelled as a fresh new addition to the neighbourhood. It is the 100th Moxy Hotel to open in the EMEA region.

Galway native John Lally, a Partner in the MHL Hotel Collection described it as ‘a special moment for the entire team in MHL Hotel Collection as we have added our fourteenth hotel to the collection’.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local, international and especially guests from the west of Ireland to Belfast City to experience our newly launched hotel,” he said.

Moxy Belfast City is within walking distance of Belfast City Hall, Ulster Hall, Victoria Square Shopping Centre as well as the many restaurants, bars, and nightlife that the Cathedral Quarter has to offer.

The hotel includes 179 newly refurbished and reimagined bedrooms with single, double, twin, triple and family room options available.

Pictured: The newly opened Moxy Belfast City Hotel.

 

 

