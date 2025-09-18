Galway hotels get Belfast sister!

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Three of Galway’s top hotels now have a sister facility in north of the border after Moxy Belfast City officially opened its doors this month.
It is owned and operated by MHL Hotel Collection whose Galway properties include the Galmont Hotel & Spa, Harbour Hotel and Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate.
The hotel located on Clarence Street West, is the first Moxy Hotel in Northern Ireland. Moxy Hotels, the playful experiential hotel brand, are part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands.
MHL Hotel Collection purchased the property in September 2024; and following an investment of £8 million, it has been completely redesigned and remodelled as a fresh new addition to the neighbourhood. It is the 100th Moxy Hotel to open in the EMEA region.
Galway native John Lally, a Partner in the MHL Hotel Collection described it as ‘a special moment for the entire team in MHL Hotel Collection as we have added our fourteenth hotel to the collection’.
“We are looking forward to welcoming local, international and especially guests from the west of Ireland to Belfast City to experience our newly launched hotel,” he said.
Moxy Belfast City is within walking distance of Belfast City Hall, Ulster Hall, Victoria Square Shopping Centre as well as the many restaurants, bars, and nightlife that the Cathedral Quarter has to offer.
The hotel includes 179 newly refurbished and reimagined bedrooms with single, double, twin, triple and family room options available.
Pictured: The newly opened Moxy Belfast City Hotel.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Dead donkeys and deadly coffee form a heady mix
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Television fans of a certain vintage will remember a nine...
SCEP scheme ‘a disaster’ for West’s farmers
A GALWAY Fine Gael councillor and farmer has hit out at what he describes as serious problems wit...
Turf cutting ban will mean a cold winter for many
A NUMBER of elderly people in the East Galway area – who for the first time ever this summer have...
Home in the heart of Galway city
A home in a quiet cul de sac with all of the city’s conveniences on your doorstep; that is what’s...
Mixing old and modern on the Barna House Demesne
If you’d ever set your sights on living in an iconic historic house but in reality you crave all ...
Empty fuel sheds as turf supplies run out for locals in Killimor and Portumna
SOME householders in the Portumna and Killimor areas will, for the first time ever, face into the...
Going back to their roots
Siblings Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Fhlatharta delight in sharing the music, song and dance of Conamar...
Farragher the penalty hero for Monivea/Abbey
Monivea-Abbey 1-14 Bearna na Forbacha 1-14 After extra time (Monivea-Abbey win 4-3 on pe...
Class acts line up for intimate Galway gigs
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell With a capacity of 150 people, Backstage at Monroe’s Live is o...