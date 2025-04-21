Galway hosts Ireland’s first ever schools’ Rubik’s Cube contest

Teams from Galway City and Claregalway squared up against each other as the city played host to Ireland’s first ever schools’ Rubik’s Cube competition.

Galway Community College teamed up with Atlantic Technological University, Galway City Partnership and the GRETB to host the competition.

The school started a Rubik’s Cube Club in September with four students and now has over 12 meeting each week to teach and compete.

The GRETB Rubik’s Cube competition, held in Galway Community College at Moneenagheisha, gave the opportunity for the city-based students to compete against players from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir as well as make friends and swap tactics.

The school has expressed thanks to its Junior Rubik’s Cube captain Denis Molebalwa for designing the competition logo and for working with GCC Engineering teacher, Peter Perrill, in making the unique trophies for the event.

And the school is already looking forward to hosting bigger events next year. More information on GCC’s Rubix Cube Club is available at www.galwaycc.ie.

Pictured: Competitors from Galway Community College (GCC) and Coláiste Bhaile Chláir with Emma Ryan, Deputy Principal, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir; Philip Cribbin, competition organiser and teacher in Galway Community College; Brian Melia, Principal, Galway Community College; Dr Cerine Gachon, Transcend Project Manager, Atlantic Technological University (ATU); Dr Celia Heneghan, WNW Cluster Co-ordinator & ATU Participation Officer; Mary McHugh, Galway City Partnership; and Peter Perrill and Ruairí McNulty of GCC.