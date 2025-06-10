Galway hosts first-ever Green Clubs event to showcase sports’ climate action

Galway County Council has joined forces with GAA, LGFA, and Camogie clubs from across Galway to showcase sporting clubs’ green initiatives, at the county’s first-ever Green Clubs event.

The Green Clubs Programme—a collaboration between the GAA and local authorities throughout Ireland—was launched in 2020 to support clubs in taking climate action. The programme is funded with support from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

The upcoming information evening, which takes place at Ballinderreen GAA Club at 7pm on Tuesday, June 17, will feature guest speakers and experts on a range of key topics, including Energy, Waste, Biodiversity, and Funding Opportunities.

The event will feature a mix of GAA representatives and expert speakers, according to Denise Feeney, Green Club representative and Community Climate Action Officer for Galway County Council.

“It will showcase practical examples of how Galway clubs can embrace green initiatives—helping to future-proof their facilities, cut costs, and enhance community well-being while making a positive impact on the environment,” she said.

Confirmed speakers at the event include Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew; Míde Ní Shúilleabháin, Sustainability Adviser with the GAA Green Club Programme; Orla Ní Shuibhne, Community Mentor, Sustainable Energy Authority Of Ireland; Sinéad Ní Mhainnin of MyWaste.ie; Ballinderreen GAA’s Brendán Ó Loinsigh; Brian Healy from St Brendan’s GAA, and representatives of the Biodiversity and Climate Action offices of Galway County Council.

The event will also showcase real-life case studies from Ballinderreen GAA Club and St. Brendan’s Club in Ballygar, highlighting their implementation of impactful climate and sustainability projects.

Funded under the Community Climate Action Fund and supported by Galway County Council, Ballinderreen GAA Club has installed planter boxes for a Pollinator Pathway, solar panels on the clubhouse, a windows upgrade for the Community Centre, recycling bins, and a water fountain.

The evening will conclude with a Questions & Answers session and a walkabout tour of the Ballinderreen GAA Green Club, showcasing its innovative climate action projects.

Clubs planning to attend RSVP to climateaction@galwaycoco.ie by Monday, June 16.

Pictured: Ballinderreen GAA Club, which will host an information evening on the Green Club Programme on June 17.