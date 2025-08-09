Galway hosts final stages of All-Ireland Rounders competition for the first time

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
By KATIE FINNEGAN
GAA Rounders will take centre stage in Galway this weekend, as the city hosts the Junior All-Ireland Semi-Finals for the first time in the competition’s history – and notably, the first time the event has been held outside of Leinster.
The milestone moment for the sport will take place this Saturday at St Mary’s (Coláiste Muire Máthair) in Galway City. More than 400 players, coaches, officials, and supporters are expected to descend on the city from nine counties across Ireland for a full day of competitive action in the Junior Men’s, Ladies’, and Mixed grades.
Among the travelling clubs are teams from Carlow, Wexford, Roscommon, Limerick, Dublin, Monaghan, and Galway, reflecting the sport’s growing national footprint and increasing popularity in the West.
Galway’s own club, the Galway City Rapparees, will fly the local flag in the Junior Mixed Semi-Final at 3pm, where they will face off against the experienced Gusserane side from Wexford. The Rapparees will be hoping that home advantage and strong local support will give them the edge.
The event will feature six high-stakes semi-final matches across the three divisions, with winners progressing to the All-Ireland Junior Finals in Dunganny, Co. Meath, on Saturday, August 31.
Rounders, one of the GAA’s four official codes, has seen a surge in participation in recent years. There are now more than 150 teams and 2,500 players involved across Ireland. Counties like Galway, Mayo, Limerick, and Roscommon have been at the heart of that growth.
The sport is also gaining attention for its inclusivity. Many clubs field mixed-gender teams, and players from countries as far afield as Canada, Poland, India, Samoa, and New Zealand now participate in Irish competitions. The diversity and accessibility of Rounders have helped it carve out a unique space within the GAA.
With national titles and promotion on the line, the atmosphere at Saturday’s event is expected to be electric.
The public is warmly encouraged to attend and support the teams. Admission is free, and organisers promise a great day out for sports fans of all ages, whether seasoned Rounders supporters or newcomers to the game.
The Senior All-Ireland Rounders Finals will take place in Abbotstown on Saturday, September 6, capping off a historic season for the sport.
Pictured: Ready for action…Galway City Rapparees.
